Tore Ulstein signs up to Birgit Liodden’s ocean innovation lab

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 22, 2022
Industry heavyweight Tore Ulstein is the latest investor in Birgit Liodden-led The Ocean Opportunity Lab (TOOL), a cooperative launching and developing sustainable business and tech, which features the world’s first floating entrepreneur lab based in Oslo.

Ulstein joins as strategic advisor and mentor. TOOL will help scout startups and innovators relevant for Ulstein´s interest fields, and provide insights in new technologies, frontrunners and business models.

Both will explore how to enable more cross-segment, industry collaboration to drive innovation.

Ulstein commented: “In my career 2.0 I was searching for something new and different, that could challenge my perspective and increase my understanding of the future. Birgit was one of these. What Birgit builds with TOOL is the digitised support ecosystem to enable and optimise cluster-to-cluster collaboration, across regions and industry silos. One of the most interesting aspects of applying technology in this context is how it can improve our collective intelligence. This is what TOOL is building on and aiming to support. I see a high relevance for this solution in a number of the organisations and roles I am involved in.”

