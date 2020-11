Danish owner Torm has acquired two 2010-built MR tankers from Hong Kong-based Cido Shipping.

Both Clarksons and VesselsValue are reporting that Torm bought the 46,800 dwt sister vessels Atlantic Pegasus and Atlantic Queen from Cido Shipping for a price of $16.3m each.

In August, Torm offloaded a pair of older MR tankers, the 2002-built Torm Carline and Torm Gerd.

Torm is a pure play product tanker company with a fleet of around 80 vessels.