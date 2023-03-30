EuropeFinance and InsuranceTankers

Torm shares fall as Oaktree lines up stake sale

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 30, 2023
Danish product tanker owner Torm saw its share price drop nearly 13% after its largest shareholder, Oaktree Capital Management, moved to sell up to 5.75m shares.

Oaktree-controlled OCM Njord Holdings, which owns around 65% of Torm, has tapped Citigroup, Evercore and Jefferies to carry out the sale of existing shares equal to approximately 6%.

An option for an additional 750,000 shares is on the table in the next 30 days, which would bring Oaktree’s total divestment to nearly 7%.

The New York and Copenhagen Nasdaq-listed owner was trading yesterday at $32.70 per share. After the sale, Njord is expected to own around 48.8m shares, or 48m (58%) if all purchase options are exercised. 

The total value of the sale, excluding discounts, is approximately $188m as of March 29. Earlier this year, Oaktree also offloaded about 25.2m shares (5%) in Torm’s Oslo-listed rival Hafnia for $127.6m.

Torm currently controls and operates a fleet of 83 product tankers, 55 of which are owned, while the rest are chartered in with the option and/or obligation to buy. Five purchased ships are set to join the fleet, and the company has about $123m lined up for the second quarter for additional secondhand tonnage.

