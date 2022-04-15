Total Eren advances large-scale green hydrogen project in Chile

Renewable energy developer Total Eren has selected UK consulting and engineering firm Wood to provide conceptual engineering for a large-scale green hydrogen production facility in the Magallanes region, Southern Chile.

Wood’s scope for the H2 Magallanes project covers the development of a complete off-grid integrated energy complex to produce ammonia from green hydrogen. The engineering package will include up to 10 GW of installed wind capacity, coupled with up to 8 GW of electrolysis capacity, a desalination plant, an ammonia (NH3) plant, power transmission and backup, and port facilities to transport the green ammonia to national and international markets.

Studies by the engineering giant will provide ground for Total Eren and the University of Magallanes to deliver environmental impact assessments and risk analysis surrounding the H2 Magallanes project, in accordance with the high environmental and social standards defined by the Chilean authorities.

“This highly pioneering and innovative project represents the significant investment needed to realise not only the future of green hydrogen production but the potential of green ammonia, which is vital for ensuring sustainable food production, and an alternative clean fuel source in accelerating the energy transition,” said Thomas Grell, president of Renewable Energy & Power at Wood.

With some of the best solar and wind resources in the world, Chile is among the most promising countries to develop competitive green hydrogen. The project ties in with Chile’s ambition to be among global leaders in the production of green hydrogen via electrolysis, with a target of 25 GW by 2030.

In related news, the country’s Ministry of Energy and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping recently announced a formal agreement to establish a network of green corridors allowing for green maritime transportation of goods in and out of Chile. The first project step will comprise the mapping and assessment of the most promising green corridors in the region, based on emission intensity, fuel availability, distance to ports, vessel segments, routes and cargo types, among other relevant aspects. The work should be completed in 2022, and it should pave the way for the deployment of selected green corridors in the coming years.