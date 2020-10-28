BunkeringEnvironmentEuropeTankers

Total taps Hafnia and Viken for LNG-fuelled aframax newbuilds

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers October 28, 2020
Total has tapped Hafnia and Viken Shipping to charter LNG-fuelled newbuild tankers, the latest sign of energy majors forcing through energy transition in shipping.

Total has sealed long-term charters with the two owners who will now order two 110,000 dwt LNG-fuelled aframaxes each for delivery in 2023.

“This chartering contract is in line with our climate ambition and will contribute to our net zero carbon neutrality target by 2050 or before. This contract follows a similar one, signed earlier this year, for two LNG-powered VLCCs, to be delivered in 2022,” said Luc Gillet, senior vice president shipping at Total.

The supply of LNG for these four LNG-powered vessels will be provided by Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions, Total’s dedicated business unit in charge of worldwide bunkering activities.

