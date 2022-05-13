EuropeOffshoreRenewables

TotalEnergies and Ørsted link up for Dutch offshore wind tenders

France’s TotalEnergies and Denmark’s Ørsted have joined forces to submit bids for the two Dutch offshore wind tenders, Holland Coast West, joining the likes of BP and Shell.

The partners said they would combine their strengths in these tenders with a view to contributing to the Netherlands’ objective of developing more than 70 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2050 for power generation associated with large scale hydrogen production. 

“With our joint bids we want to ensure the Netherlands can accelerate its offshore wind build-out towards 2030 and beyond, in a state-of-the-art ecologically friendly manner and as part of an integrated energy system,” said Rasmus Errboe, head of region continental Europe at Ørsted.

The Holland Coast West wind farms are located approximately 53 km off the Dutch coast and have a combined capacity of nearly 1.5 GW. The winners of the tenders are expected to be announced by the Dutch government in autumn 2022.

