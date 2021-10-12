TotalEnergies and partners add Orkney green hydrogen production to ScotWind scheme

Offshore Wind Power Limited (OWPL), the consortium formed by TotalEnergies, Macquarie’s Green Investment Group and Scottish developer Renewable Infrastructure Development Group (RIDG) is looking to use offshore wind to power the production of green hydrogen on an industrial scale on the island of Flotta in Orkney, Scotland.

Plans to power the proposed Flotta Hydrogen Hub are being developed by OWPL in partnership with Flotta Terminal’s owner Repsol Sinopec and Uniper. The proposal is also supported locally by European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) Hydrogen, which has spearheaded Orkney’s position in green hydrogen production.

The OWPL consortium has submitted a proposal to Crown Estate Scotland as part of the offshore wind leasing round ScotWind. If successful, its proposal – called the West of Orkney Windfarm – could deliver renewable power for green hydrogen production.

“TotalEnergies believes in the potential of renewable offshore wind power to produce green hydrogen, supporting our companies to meet their ambition in terms of carbon neutrality. With our proposed West of Orkney windfarm, there is an opportunity to create one of the world’s first green hydrogen plants in Orkney,” said Julien Pouget senior vice president renewables, TotalEnergies.