TotalEnergies and RWE link up for French offshore wind play

Adis AjdinJanuary 17, 2023
0 12 1 minute read
French energy major TotalEnergies and German utility RWE have jointly submitted a bid in the French government’s Centre Manche 2 (AO8) tender for an offshore wind site off Normandy.

The AO8 site, located about 40 km off the Cotentin peninsula, can host a wind farm with an installed capacity of between 1.4 GW and 1.6 GW.

It sits near the AO4 project area for which TotalEnergies and RWE consotrium had already prequalified as potential developers of an up to 1.05 GW project.

If selected, the consortium said it would continue the dialogue established during AO4 with local and regional stakeholders to involve them in all stages of the AO8 project.

The combined AO4 and AO8 projects will eventually offer an installed capacity of around 2.5GW to meet the annual electricity consumption of around 2m French households.

RWE has also qualified to participate in the offshore auction A05 for the French first commercial floating offshore wind project off the coast of South Brittany and for AO6 Mediterranean floating wind auction in partnership with Bourbon.

