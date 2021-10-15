TotalEnergies and Simply Blue launch US floating offshore wind joint venture

TotalEnergies, a global multi-energy company, and Simply Blue Group, a pioneer in floating offshore wind, have launched a joint venture, TotalEnergies SBE US, to develop floating offshore wind projects in the United States.

The JV will combine TotalEnergies’ expertise in large-scale offshore projects with Simply Blue Group’s floating know-how to unlock deep-water opportunities.

“The future and next frontier of US offshore wind is floating. This joint venture with TotalEnergies has everything we need to deliver floating offshore wind on America’s coasts,” said Sam Roch-Perks, CEO of Simply Blue. “Almost two-thirds of US offshore wind resources are found in deeper waters that require floating wind platforms. TotalEnergies SBE US brings together the scale, expertise and international track record to responsibly develop floating offshore wind power on all of America’s coasts.”

“Our ambition is to install 100 gigawatts of global renewable power generation by 2030, part of which will come from floating offshore wind projects. We are eager to see this partnership with Simply Blue help our company meet this goal,” said Stéphane Michel, President, Gas, Renewables & Power at TotalEnergies.

Along with enabling access to deep-water sites, floating wind offers additional advantages: the winds are stronger and more stable away from the coast, which allows for higher yields, and the wind turbines are out of view from the coast. For the US, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory reports some 60% of viable offshore wind resources can be tapped only using floating technologies.