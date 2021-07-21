TotalEnergies and Technip Energies team up to decarbonise LNG and offshore facilities

TotalEnergies and Technip Energies team up to decarbonise LNG and offshore facilities

French supermajor TotalEnergies has teamed up with Technip Energies to jointly develop low-carbon solutions for liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and offshore facilities to accelerate the energy transition.

As part of the agreement, both parties will explore new concepts and technologies in LNG production, cryogeny, production and use of hydrogen for power generation, or processes for carbon capture, utilisation and storage.

Arnaud Breuillac, president of exploration & production at TotalEnergies, stated: “This collaboration brings opportunities to further innovate and strengthen our expertise in reducing GHG emissions, improving energy efficiency for our LNG and offshore assets and developing innovative technologies such as hydrogen. It is in line with our company’s ambition to be Carbon Neutral by 2050.”

The qualification of new architecture and equipment that will be developed in these areas is also part of the agreement.

TotalEnergies is the world’s second largest privately owned LNG player, with a global portfolio of nearly 50 mt/y by 2025 and a global market share of around 10%.