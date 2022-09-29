EuropeOffshore

TotalEnergies awards contract for pipes for Argentinian project to Corinth Pipeworks

Corinth Pipeworks

Greek company Corinth Pipeworks has been selected by TotalEnergies and its partners, WintershallDea and Pan American Sur, to manufacture and supply approximately 40km of 24-inch longitudinally submerged arc welded steel pipes for the Fenix phase 1 gas export pipeline. The Fenix gas field is part of the Cuenca Marina Austral (CMA-1) licence, operated by Total Austral in Tierra del Fuego, Argentina since the 1990s.

Gas from the Fenix field will travel through the new pipeline to the Vega Pleyade platform for subsea connection to the existing pipeline to shore.

The pipes will be manufactured in Corinth Pipeworks’ facilities in Greece, and installation work is expected to commence in 2023.

The scope of supply includes external 3LPE anti-corrosion coating and concrete weight coating applied before shipment to Argentina.

