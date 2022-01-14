EuropeOffshore

TotalEnergies extends Maersk drillship contract in Suriname

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 14, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Maersk Drilling

Maersk Drilling said that TotalEnergies has exercised an option to add the drilling of one additional well in Block 58 offshore Suriname to the work scope of the 2013-built drillship Maersk Valiant

The contract extension is for about 100 days, with work expected to commence in March 2022, in direct continuation of the rig’s previously agreed work scope

The extension is worth around $20.5m, including integrated services provided. Two one-well options remain on Maersk Valiant’s contract with TotalEnergies.

In August last year, the French energy major also added one appraisal well off Suriname to the work scope of the 2009-built semisub rig Maersk Developer.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 14, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button