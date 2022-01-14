TotalEnergies extends Maersk drillship contract in Suriname

Maersk Drilling said that TotalEnergies has exercised an option to add the drilling of one additional well in Block 58 offshore Suriname to the work scope of the 2013-built drillship Maersk Valiant .

The contract extension is for about 100 days, with work expected to commence in March 2022, in direct continuation of the rig’s previously agreed work scope.

The extension is worth around $20.5m, including integrated services provided. Two one-well options remain on Maersk Valiant’s contract with TotalEnergies.

In August last year, the French energy major also added one appraisal well off Suriname to the work scope of the 2009-built semisub rig Maersk Developer.