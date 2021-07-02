Middle EastOffshore

TotalEnergies extends Vantage Drilling jackup deal in Qatar

Houston-based offshore driller Vantage Drilling has revealed that TotalEnergies has exercised its option for the jackup rig Emerald Driller in Qatar and added one more year to the contract.

The long-term deal will now see the 2008-built rig in firm employment until the end of 2Q 2023 with additional options to extend it until Q4 of the same year. According to analysts, Total Energies pays around $75,000 per day.

Meanwhile, Vantage Drilling jackups Aquamarine Driller and Sapphire Driller have also commenced contracts with CPOC – JDA in Malaysia/Thailand and Trident Energy in Equatorial Guinea, respectively.

