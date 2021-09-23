TotalEnergies eyes 270 MW French floater in partnership with GIG and Qair

A consortium of TotalEnergies, Green Investment Group (GIG) and Qair has been pre-selected by the Direction Générale de l’Energie et du Climat (“DGEC”) to participate in an upcoming competitive tender for the development of a floating wind farm of up to 270 MW in Southern Brittany.

Through the tender, the consortium will bid to develop a project that will produce enough green energy to power the equivalent of 250,000 homes across France. The consortium believes the Southern Brittany tender round is a key step in the deployment of this new technology and aims to work with local stakeholders and to utilise the local supply chain wherever possible.

TotalEnergies is already developing and building offshore wind projects with a cumulative capacity of approximately 6 GW, including three floating offshore wind projects in Europe and Asia. In August, the French energy giant, in partnership with Macquarie’s GIG, obtained an electric business license (EBL) for a 1.5 GW floater project off the coast of Ulsan, South Korea. TotalEnergies also partnered with Qair on the Eolmed floating offshore wind pilot project in France.

BW Ideol also recently announced a partnership with EDF Renewables, a subsidiary of EDF Group, and Maple Power, a joint venture between CPP Investments and Enbridge, which intends to bid for a 270 MW floater off the coast of South Britany.