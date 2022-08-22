TotalEnergies, Iberdrola and Norsk Havvind advance Norwegian offshore wind consortium under the name Skjoldblad

A consortium between TotalEnergies, Iberdrola and Norsk Havvind, first announced in November 2021, with plans to bid for the development of wind projects offshore Norway, has been named Skjoldblad.

Skjoldblad’s owners have an international portfolio of more than 80 GW of offshore wind projects either in development, under construction or in operation. The trio have now set their sights on developing a strong and sustainable Norwegian offshore wind industry.

“Skjoldblad, believes in a long-term industrial approach to the promising offshore wind industry, with a local foundation, where developers, supply chain, authorities and other key stakeholders work together to develop the industry in Norway. The consortium will have a significant focus on strengthening local industrial expertise and developing Norwegian supply chains and creating new, local jobs,” the company stated. “Skjoldblad will make use of technical, commercial and project management experience from the owners’ significant portfolio of offshore wind projects, their financial strength, and their Norwegian and international talent.”