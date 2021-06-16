TotalEnergies joins consortium to bid for Scottish offshore wind

TotalEnergies has joined forces with Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) and Renewable Infrastructure Development Group (RIDG) to bid for sites in Scotland’s forthcoming offshore wind leasing round, ScotWind.

The Offshore Wind Power Ltd (OWPL) consortium will bring together the partners’ expertise to leverage Scotland’s domestic supply chain and to accelerate the country’s energy transition.

All partners are said to have ambitious plans to accelerate the energy transition. TotalEnergies is targeting the development of 35 GW of gross renewable generation capacity by 2025 and 100 GW by 2030; GIG has over 250 projects under development and construction, with a pipeline of more than 30 GW, and is developing or has invested in over 20 offshore wind projects with a cumulative capacity of over 12 GW. RIDG has been created specifically with the aim of putting Scottish companies and communities firmly at the centre of offshore wind opportunities.

“The addition of TotalEnergies to our bidding consortium brings together a team who have a long track record in delivering major infrastructure projects in challenging environments – a key requirement given the growing scale and complexity of the next generation of fixed bottom and floating offshore wind farm projects,” said Edward Northam, head of GIG Europe.

In February this year, GIG and TotalEnergies successfully secured rights to a seabed lease in the Eastern Regions zone in the Crown Estate’s England and Wales offshore wind leasing round 4 to develop a 1.5 GW offshore wind project. The companies are also working together in South Korea to co-develop a portfolio of floating offshore wind projects with a potential cumulated capacity of more than 2 GW.

UK sepermajor BP is also believed to be working with EnBW on jointly bidding in the upcoming ScotWind leasing round.