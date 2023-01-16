TotalEnergies launches Lapa South-West project offshore Brazil

TotalEnergies has made a positive final investment decision for the Lapa South-West oil development located in the Santos Basin, 300 km off the coast of Brazil.

The company operates the project with a 45% interest, in partnership with Shell (30%) and Repsol Sinopec (25%). Lapa South-West will be developed through three wells, connected to the existing Lapa FPSO located 12 km away, currently being used for production of the North-East part of the Lapa field.

At production start-up, expected in 2025, Lapa South-West will increase production from the Lapa field by 25,000 barrels of oil per day, bringing the overall production to 60,000 barrels of oil per day.

“This latest development is an important milestone for TotalEnergies in Brazil that will increase its operated production in the pre-salt Santos Basin, a key growth area for the company,” said David Mendelson, Senior VP, Americas at TotalEnergies Exploration & Production. “This project illustrates TotalEnergies’ strategy of focusing on low-cost, low-emissions assets.”

In 2022, TotalEnergies’ production in Brazil averaged 103,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.