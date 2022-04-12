TotalEnergies links with miner KGHM to bid in Polish offshore wind lease

French energy major TotalEnergies and Poland’s state-run mining company, KGHM, have teamed up to participate in the Polish government tender for the development of offshore wind projects.

The government has launched a new auction scheme covering 11 areas in the Polish Baltic Sea, representing an expected total capacity of over 10 GW, in order to leverage the Baltic Sea’s strong potential for wind power generation.

The 50/50 partnership said it plans to build on TotalEnergies’ expertise in offshore operations, its experience in managing large-scale projects and its ties with the worldwide supply chains. KGHM, as one of the world’s biggest copper and silver producers, will bring its knowledge of the Polish market.

“The development of offshore wind contributes both to the Europe’s energy transition and supply security. With favorable weather conditions, Poland is particularly well-positioned to participate in the growth of this promising market,” said Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies is already developing a portfolio of offshore wind projects in the UK, South Korea, Taiwan, France, and the US with a total capacity of more than 10 GW. The company has also been qualified to participate in competitive tenders in the US, UK and France, and will also participate in tenders in Norway and Poland.