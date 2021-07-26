TotalEnergies seals offshore wind power purchase deal with Air Liquide

TotalEnergies, through Lampiris, its energy supply affiliate in Belgium, signed a power purchase agreement with industrial gas supplier Air Liquide for a total capacity of 15 MW of offshore wind electricity.

TotalEnergies will supply 50 GWh per year of renewable electricity over a period of 15 years. Air Liquide will use this renewable energy to power some of its industrial and medical gas production sites in Belgium.

TotalEnergies will supply Air Liquide with this electricity from an offshore wind farm located in the Belgian North Sea. The wind-generated electricity will save about 270,000 tons of CO2 emissions over the life of the contract.

“A growing number of companies are shifting to renewable energy, and we want to support them on their path towards carbon neutrality. There is a dynamic market for corporate PPAs in Europe, and we want TotalEnergies to take a strong leadership position,” said Julien Pouget, senior vice president of renewables at TotalEnergies.

The contract follows other power purchase agreements signed earlier this year by TotalEnergies with Orange, Microsoft and Merck.