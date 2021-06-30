TotalEnergies takes option on Havila Shipping PSV duo

Norwegian OSV owner Havila Shipping has scored again with new contract extensions from TotalEnergies in Denmark for its platform supply vessels.

The Danish unit of the French energy major has declared options for the 2009-built Havila Herøy and 2010-built Havila Fanø .

The deal will see Havila Fanø operate for TotalEnergies until December 1, 2021 with one month option remaining, while Havila Herøy contract has been extended until January 1, 2022.

TotalEnergies also opted for the PSV duo to support its campaign during June this year.