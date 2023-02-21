TotalEnergies taps TechnipFMC for subsea life extension project in Angola

TechnipFMC has won a significant contract from TotalEnergies EP Angola to supply flexible pipe and associated hardware for the first subsea life extension project in West Africa.

The contract covers the engineering, procurement, and supply of flowlines and connectors for the Girassol Life Extension project (GIRLIFEX), offshore Angola. The flexible pipes will extend the life of the Girassol field by bypassing the rigid pipe bundles installed before production began in 2001.

Jonathan Landes, president of subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “Awards like GIRLIFEX are a result of the trust we have built up with our long-term clients and partners by continually delivering for them. We are delighted that TotalEnergies EP Angola is showing continued confidence in our technologies and integration capabilities.”

The New York-listed subsea giant defines a significant contract as being worth between $75m and $250m.