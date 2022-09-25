TOTE roro catches fire at Port of Tacoma

A fire broke out last Thursday evening onboard the TOTE Maritime roro Midnight Sun docked at the Port of Tacoma.

The incident was reported at around 19.30 hrs local time near the 700 block of Port of Tacoma Road, but the blaze was put out by the ship’s fire-suppression system before the fire department arrived.

According to the port, the fire burned on the upper external deck of the 2003-built roro, and a preliminary investigation found it was caused by an electrical malfunction in a piece of equipment being used for maintenance on the ship.

No injuries or damage to the ship were reported. The US-based owner and operator is having the vessel converted to run on LNG fuel with plans to put it back into service by October 7.