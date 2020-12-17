Tracking abandoned seafarers

It was on a family trip to Wales that Matthew Ader became engrossed and captivated in Ian Urbina’s bestseller The Outlaw Ocean - an exposé into life at sea in the fishing and merchant navy. He shared the book with his sister, Elizabeth, and afterwards the two decided they could help with one particularly grim aspect highlighted in Urbina’s book - crew abandonment.

The tech-savvy brother and sister have developed a map showing every abandoned case around the world as tracked by the official...