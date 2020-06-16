Trader Maritime quits shipowning

Piraeus-based Trader Maritime has sold its only ship. Sources tell Splash that Trader Maritime has sold the 10-year-old, 57,000 dwt supramax Bravo V for $6.5m. The bulker was built at Zhejiang Zhenghe Shipbuilding in China.

Sources say the price is firm as the yard is not considered among China’s finest. Zhenghe Shipbuilding, named after China’s most famous explorer, suspended operations in 2015 after producing about 50 ships.

Trader Maritime has has had the ship since November 2016. It bought it in a bank-driven sale for $7m.