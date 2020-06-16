Trader Maritime quits shipowning

June 16th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe 0 comments

Piraeus-based Trader Maritime has sold its only ship. Sources tell Splash that Trader Maritime has sold the 10-year-old, 57,000 dwt supramax Bravo V for $6.5m. The bulker was built at Zhejiang Zhenghe Shipbuilding in China.

Sources say the price is firm as the yard is not considered among China’s finest. Zhenghe Shipbuilding, named after China’s most famous explorer, suspended operations in 2015 after producing about 50 ships.

Trader Maritime has has had the ship since November 2016. It bought it in a bank-driven sale for $7m.

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

