Trafigura and Fredriksen's TFG Marine appoints Anders Grønborg as CEO April 2nd, 2020 Grant Rowles Bunkering, Europe

TFG Marine, the marine fuels joint venture between Trafigura and John Fredriksen’s Frontline and Golden Ocean, has appointed Anders Grønborg as its chief executive officer.

Grønborg, who has been tasked to oversee the company’s ongoing expansion, brings over 30 years experience in marine fuels including five years with Chemoil and 27 years with World Services Fuels.

TFG Marine was formed in August 2019 with a goal to establish the company as a leading global supplier of marine fuels. The company acts as the exclusive purchaser of marine fuels for Trafigura, Frontline and Golden Ocean, as well as certain other Fredriksen group companies.