Trafigura helps Braskem achieve carbon-offset naphtha shipment

Petrochemical company Braskem has collaborated with Trafigura to deliver what they believe is the first shipment of carbon-offset naphtha. Emissions from the 325,000-barrel cargo will be offset through a combination of efficiency measures that reduce emissions, and the surrender of high-quality carbon offsets sourced from nature-based projects in Indonesia that are independently verified by the Verified Carbon Standard.

Through this pilot project, the naphtha was shipped last week from Corpus Christi, Texas and will be delivered by Trafigura to Braskem’s facility via the Port of Aratu in Bahia, Brazil.

To reduce actual emissions, Trafigura chartered the most energy efficient vessel available at the time of fixing and stipulated that it must travel at a reduced speed. The carbon-offset calculation will cover emissions associated with the extraction and pipeline transportation of crude oil, its processing to produce naphtha and waterborne transportation of the cargo.

Commodity trading company Trafigura launched a carbon trading desk earlier this month to connect producers of offsets to its global network of oil, metals and minerals customers.