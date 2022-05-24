Transactions down, prices firm

In a snapshot, May in S&P saw the number of transactions down, but price levels remaining buoyant. There are limited buyers and limited sellers, but the Baltic Exchange continues to revise upwards its prices for five-year-old bulk carriers and tankers in line with the booming freight markets and scarce newbuild slot availability. Ships in so many sectors are raking in money - the cross-sector spot ClarkSea Index stands at $44,357 a day, with the average in the year to date up 158% on the 10...