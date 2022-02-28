AsiaContainersEuropeGreater China

Transfar takes 4,600 teu boxship for $200,000 a day

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 28, 2022
Money is no object to the Singapore-registered, Alibaba-linked Transfar Shipping – getting box tonnage, whatever the costs is the priority in today’s tight container markets.

Brokers report Transfar has taken the 13-year-old, 4,600 teu Northern Prelude from Germany’s Northern Shipping for a period of up to three months at a stunning $200,000 a day.

Last week UK-based Lomar Shipping committed the 2010-built, 2,872 teu Windswept for $52m to Transfar. Lomar had picked up the ship – along with a sister vessel – in late 2020 for just over $10m per unit.

Transfar is owned by Chinese 3PL Worldwide Logistics, a company which Cainiao, Alibaba’s logistics arm, bought sizeable stake in 2020. The company is one of a host of new names who have entered the transpacific trades during the pandemic.

