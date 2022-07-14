Transgas takes Thenamaris product tanker

Peru’s Transgas Shipping Lines, a Lima-based tanker player, has dived into the secondhand market, shaking hands with the staff at Thenamaris, adding its second ship this year.

Sales registers show that the deepsea and coastal player has tabled just under $9m for the 19-year-old, 40,000 dwt product tanker Seacrown 1. The Hyundai Mipo-built product tanker has already been renamed Atacama.

Nine ship-strong Transgas has done deals with Thenamaris before. In May last year it added a one-year older sister ship from the Greek mammoth.