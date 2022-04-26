Transocean adds to rig fleet backlog with $87m worth of new deals

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has reported new awards and contract extensions, adding to the company’s backlog of approximately $6.1bn.

In Colombia, the 2009-built semisub Development Driller III has been awarded a one-well contract with Petrobras at $331,000 per day. The contract starts this month and lasts until April.

In the US Gulf, the 2010-built drillship Discoverer Inspiration has secured a one-well extension with EnVen at $300,000 per day, while in Norway, the 2009-built semi Transocean Spitsbergen also landed a one-well option with Equinor at $305,000 per day. The new deals should keep the rigs busy until January 2023.

Transocean said that the aggregate incremental backlog associated with these fixtures is around $87.2m.