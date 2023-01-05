Transocean adds to rig fleet backlog with nearly $500m worth of new deals

New York-listed offshore drilling contractor Transocean has firmed up new awards or extensions for five of its rigs adding around $488m to firm backlog.

The 2014-built drillship Deepwater Invictus has been booked by an undisclosed independent operator for three wells in the US Gulf of Mexico. The 100-day contract worth about $43m is expected to start in direct continuation of the rig’s current programme.

The Swiss-based drilling giant with a fleet of 38 rigs has also confirmed a one-well contract for the 2009-built semisub Transocean Barents with a major operator in the UK North Sea. The contract is worth around $34m and should keep the rig busy for about 110 days from the first quarter of this year.

Also in the UK North Sea, Harbour Energy exercised the third option on the semi Paul B Loyd Jr for eight P&A wells, adding an estimated $48m in backlog. The additional term is expected to last 275 days and extends the contract to the third quarter of 2024.

In Norway, certain previously disclosed options for the 2019-built semisub Transocean Norge with Wintershall DEA and OMV have been added to backlog. The incremental term is expected to last 773 days and contribute about $331m. Meanwhile, in Suriname, TotalEnergies exercised a one-well option on its contract with Development Driller III semi worth $32m.