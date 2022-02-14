Transocean adds to rig fleet backlog with several new deals

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has reported new contracts and extensions, adding $87.7m to the company’s total backlog of approximately $6.5bn.

In the US Gulf of Mexico, Transocean won a two-well contract from an undisclosed operator for the 2014-built drillship Deepwater Asgard (pictured) at $395,000 per day. Meanwhile, the company disclosed the terms of the previously announced deal with EnVen for the 2010-built drillship Discoverer Inspiration. The one-well contract, plus two one-well options, will see the operator pay $290,000 per day for the firm well between August and September.

Also in the US Gulf, the driller secured a one-well contract extension from Chevron for the 2016-built drillship Deepwater Conqueror at a reduced rate of $335,000 per day, while BHP extended the contract for the 2014-built drillship Deepwater Invictus from June until September 2022 at a slightly increased rate of $305,000 per day.

In the UK North Sea, the semisub Paul B Loyd, Jr. has been awarded a one-well contract by Serica Energy. The contract is to be executed from July this year until September at $160,000 per day.