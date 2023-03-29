Transocean adds to semisub backlog with $113m worth of new deals

New York-listed offshore drilling contractor Transocean has fixed two of its harsh environment semisubs, adding around $113m to firm contract backlog.

The Swiss-based owner and operator of 37 rigs has sealed a deal with an undisclosed independent operator for the 2015-built Transocean Endurance to carry out a multi-well plug and abandonment campaign in Australia.

The $91m contract should start in January 2024 and last for about 240 days. The deal excludes mabilisation fees and comes with a series of options attached that could potentially keep the rig utilised in Australia through the fourth quarter of 2025.

In addition, Wintershall DEA exercised a one-well option on the 2019-built Transocean Norge (pictured). The work, valued at around $22m is set for May 2023 ahead of the existing firm term for 60 days.

“These fixtures represent additional evidence of the strength of this cyclical recovery, notably for our harsh environment assets,” said Jeremy Thigpen, Transocean’s CEO, adding: “Coupled with the awards for the Transocean Enabler and Transocean Encourage that were recently announced, we have added an incremental $494m in backlog from our high-specification harsh environment fleet.”