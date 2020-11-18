Transocean awarded $297m worth of drillship extensions by Petrobras

Offshore driller Transocean has announced that Brazil’s Petrobras has taken extension options on two of its drillships worth around $297m.

Petrobras has exercised a 680-day option for 2011-built drillship Deepwater Corcovado and a 815-day option for another 2011-built drillship, Deepwater Mykonos.

Both of the vessels, which were part of the Ocean Rig fleet acquired by Transocean in 2018, will continue to operate in Brazil and are subject to annual indexed dayrate escalations.

Transocean owns a fleet of 27 drillship and 11 semi-submersible rigs, with another two drillship currently under construction.