Transocean awarded semisub contract off Suriname

New York-listed offshore drilling contractor Transocean has secured a one-well charter from TotalEnergies for the deployment of semisub rig Development Driller III off Suriname.

The 2009-built rig is expected to start in January 2023 and work until March same year at $345,000 per day, excluding additional services.

The deal includes two one-well options at a dayrate of $360,000 and $370,000, respectively.

In addition, Harbour Energy has exercised two 100-day options for the semi Paul B Loyd Jr in UK waters at $175,000 per day, keeping the rig until September 2023.

As of October 13, the Swiss-based driller had a total backlog of around $7.3bn.