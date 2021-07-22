Transocean awarded several new contracts and extensions

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has reported several new contracts and extensions, taking the company’s total backlog to approximately $7.3bn.

In the US Gulf of Mexico, Transocean confirmed that Hess has contracted the 2010-built drillship Discoverer Inspiration for a nine-well campaign, while BHP exercised a one-well option on the 2014-built drillship Deepwater Invictus. The Hess contract is to be executed from September this year until April 2022 at $215,000 per day. BHP is keeping the rig until January 2022 at a day rate of $260,000.

The driller secured new deals with ConocoPhillips, Equinor and Shell in Norway. ConocoPhillips has booked the 2019-built semisub Transocean Norge for four-wells, plus five one-well options, until September 2022, at $280,00 per day, while Shell awarded a two-well contract for the 209-built semi Transocean Barents, paying $302,000 per day until August 2022, and Equinor exercised two one-well options for the Transocean Spitsbergen rig at a day rate of 290,000, fixing the rig until September next year.

More awards were secured in the past three months as TotalEnergies exercised a 370-day option for the 2013-built drillship Deepwater Skyros in Angola, paying $195,000 per day until December next year. In addition, Transocean’s 2009-built drillship Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2 has been awarded a one-well contract, plus two one-well options, with Shell in Brunei.

POSCO has also exercised two one-well options for the semisub Deepwater Nautilus. The contract, at $135,000 per day, should end in November this year. The rig was also awarded a one-well contract with an undisclosed operator.

In Brazil, the company confirmed the Petrobras 10000 two-year deal, previously reported by Splash.