Transocean awarded several new contracts and extensions

Offshore driller Transocean has revealed a series of new contracts and extensions in the company’s latest fleet status report.

2009-built semi-submersible rig Development Driller III has been awarded two contacts in Trinidad, a one-well contract extension with Shell and a new one-well contract with one-well option with BHP Billiton. The Shell contract is at $250,000 per day, while BHP is paying $220,000 per day.

In Norway, semi-submersible rig Transocean Norge has been awarded a one-well contract with Equinor at $294,000 per day, with commencement scheduled for April. Another semi-submersible, Transocean Barents, has been awarded a three-well contract with MOL Norge at $270,000 per day. Commencement is set for May.

Lastly, Chrysaor Production has extended the contract for 1990-built semi-submersible Paul B Loyd, Jr. for a period of 78 days. The rig is operating in the UK North Sea.