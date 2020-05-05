Home Sector Tankers Transocean behind acquisition of d’Amico and Glencore tanker May 5th, 2020 Nicola Capuzzo Europe, Tankers

The MR2 tanker Glenda Meredith , which was announced as sold by d’Amico and Glencore joint venture Glenda International Shipping, is bound to Monaco.

The latest weekly report from Banchero Costa reveals that the 40,000 dwt product tanker, built in 2010 at Hyundai Mipo, was acquired by Transocean for $19m.

The Italian broking company added that the unit was in the market for around eight to nine months, with the sale timing corresponding to the peak market in product tankers.

According to VesselsValue, the acquisition will be the fifth handysize tanker in Transocean fleet which also includes 14 dry bulk vessels.