EuropeOffshore

Transocean invests in DEME’s Global Sea Minerals Resources

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesFebruary 10, 2023
0 373 1 minute read

Offshore driller Transocean has agreed to make an investment in Global Sea Mineral Resources (GSR), the deep-sea mineral exploratory division of DEME Group, in exchange for a non-controlling stake in the company.

Transocean has agreed to make a small cash investment as well as contribute its stacked drillship Ocean Rig Olympia for GSR’s ongoing exploration work. It will also contribute engineering services.

GSR intends to convert the drillship for a system integration test scheduled for 2025 to validate the technical and environmental feasibility of recovering polymetallic nodules in ultra-deepwater on a commercial scale.

“GSR has an excellent leasehold position, and we are excited to support its team in the effort to meet global demand for the critical minerals necessary for a lower carbon energy economy,” said Transocean’s CEO Jeremy Thigpen. “A mixture of all energy sources will be required to meet future global energy demands. Transocean’s work in deep sea minerals is another way we will continue providing essential offshore energy services.”

Tags
Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesFebruary 10, 2023
0 373 1 minute read
Photo of Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button