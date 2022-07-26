Transocean seals fresh deals for its drilling fleet

Offshore driller Transocean has bolstered its backlog with new deals in Brazil, the UK North Sea and India.

In Brazil, the 2010-built drillship Deepwater Mykonos has been booked by an undisclosed operator for a 435-day campaign at $364,000 per day. The deal comes with options attached to add up to 279 days.

In the UK North Sea, the semisub Paul B. Loyd. Jr. has been awarded a one-well contract, with two one-well options and an eight plug and abandonment (P&A) well option, each at $175,000 per day.

Meanwhile, the 2009-built drillship Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 has secured an 86-day contract extension with Reliance in India, plus up to four option wells (approximately 270 days) for a dayrate of $364,000.

Including the drillship contracts secured in May and the 11 wells deal for the Transocean Spitsbergen semi offshore Norway, the aggregate incremental backlog associated with these fixtures is around $650m. As of July 25, the company’s total backlog stood at about $6.2bn.

Transocean has a fleet of 37 offshore drilling units consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters. In addition, the company is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships, Deepwater Atlas and Deepwater Titan.