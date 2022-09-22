Transocean seals long-term semisub deal with Wintershall Dea and OMV

New York-listed offshore driller Transocean has landed a contract with Wintershall Dea and OMV for the 2019-built semisub rig Transocean Norge to drill 17 wells offshore Norway and also sealed a deal for the drilling of all their wells between 2023 and end-2027.

The contract scope entails for OMV the drilling of three development wells for the Berling project and two exploration wells and one optional slot. For Wintershall Dea, the drilling of four exploration wells, four development wells for the Maria revitalisation project and three development wells at Dvalin North.

Wintershall Dea and OMV said the objective of the rig collaboration is to increase operational efficiency by taking advantage of the joint competence and related synergy effects in a strategic partnership, which amongst others, includes a shared rig intake process, shared third party services, onshore supply base and logistics.

Transocean Norge is a sixth generation drilling rig, introducing several modifications to further improve the emission footprint, such as hybrid energy solution and digital optimisation of the power distribution. The contract includes options to drill additional operated wells and incentives to reward the contractor for safe and efficient operations.