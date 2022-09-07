Transocean secures $181m in US Gulf drillship contracts

New York-listed Transocean has won two new contracts in the US Gulf of Mexico worth $181m for the 2014-built ultra-deepwater drillship, Deepwater Asgard .

The first $20m deal is a one-well campaign with Murphy Oil at $395,000 per day. The contract should start late this fall and includes an option for a second well at the same dayrate.

The Swiss-based offshore drilling giant also won a one-year contract with an undisclosed operator at $440,000 per day plus up to $40,000 per day for additional products and services, commencing in the first half of 2023. The deal includes three one-year options at mutually agreed dayrates.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 37 offshore drilling units and is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships. The company reported a second-quarter 2022 net loss of $68m on revenue of $692m against a net loss of $175m and revenue of $586m at the same time last year.