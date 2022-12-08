Transocean secures $1bn for pair of drillships in Brazil

Swiss-based offshore driller Transocean has won contracts in Brazil worth around $1.04bn for two ultra-deepwater drillships.

The New York-listed rig owner said the 2011-built Deepwater Corcovado and Deepwater Orion had been booked by a national oil company for four and three years, respectively.

The contract for Deepwater Corcovado, worth about $583m, should start in the third quarter of 2023 in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract with Petrobras.

Deepwater Orion’s deal is worth $456m, with commencement expected during the fourth quarter of 2023. The rig has been idle since 2019, according to Transocean’s fleet report.