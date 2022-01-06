AmericasOffshore

Transocean secures drillship contract with EnVen

Adis AjdinJanuary 6, 2022
Offshore driller Transocean has secured a contract with Houston-based EnVen Energy for the 2010-built ultra-deepwater drillship Discoverer Inspiration in the US Gulf of Mexico.

EnVen has committed to one firm well with options for two additional wells and expects to take delivery of the drillship early in the third quarter of 2022.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The Discoverer Inspiration is currently working for Hess on a nine-well campaign until May at $215,000 per day. EnVen also previously booked Noble’s 2013-built drillship Noble Faye Kozack, formerly Pacific Khamsin, from February until April of this year. 

