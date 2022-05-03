EuropeOffshore

Transocean secures more work for drillship pair

Transocean

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has bagged a new award and a contract extension, adding to the company’s backlog of around $6.1bn reported in its April fleet status report.

In Angola, the driller won a 10-well contract for the 2013-built ultra deepwater drillship Deepwater Skyros. The charter is expected to commence in December 2022 in direct continuation of its current engagement at $310,000 per day, excluding services and bonus opportunities. The contract adds approximately 540 days of work. 

Additionally, the 2014-built drillship Deepwater Invictus secured two one-well extensions totaling approximately 90 days at a rate of $375,000 per day. The rig is working for BHP in the US Gulf.

The latest fixtures have added approximately $200m to the backlog.

Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

