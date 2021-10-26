Transocean secures several new contracts and extensions

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has reported several new awards and contract extensions, adding to the company’s backlog of approximately $7.1bn.

In the US Gulf, Transocean confirmed that supermajor Chevron has contracted the 2016-built drillship Deepwater Conqueror for a three-well campaign, while Australia’s BHP exercised a one-well option on the 2014-built drillship Deepwater Invictus. The Chevron contract is to be executed from January next year until October at $335,000 per day. BHP is keeping the rig until May 2022 at an increased day rate of $295,000.

Transocean has also secured a one-well contract for the 2014-built drillship Deepwater Asgard in the US Gulf. The yet undisclosed client will be paying $295,000 per day for the rig between January and April 2022. The drillship is on contract with Beacon Offshore until the end of October 2021.

Meanwhile, BHP exercised a one-well option in Trinidad for the 2009-built semisub Development Driller III, paying $220,000 per day, while South Korea’s Posco took a one-well option on the 2000-built semi Deepwater Nautilus, keeping the rig until December this year at a day rate of 135,000.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership in, and operates a fleet of, 37 mobile offshore drilling units, with two more under construction.