Transocean semisub secures more work with Equinor

Offshore driller Transocean has secured a contract extension with Equinor for the 2009-built semi-submersible Transocean Spitsbergen offshore Norway.

Under the deal, the world’s first hybrid floating drilling unit will execute nine additional wells for the Norwegian energy giant, with two more one-well options attached.

The firm part of the contract extension is expected to begin in October 2023 and conclude in April 2025, adding around $181m to Transocean’s backlog. The deal excludes revenue associated with performance incentives and additional services.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 37 offshore drilling units and has two drillships under construction.