Containers

Transpacific capacity at an all-time high

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers September 30, 2020
0 442 Less than a minute

Average weekly capacity on the transpacific has reached another record level of 530,000 teu according to data from Alphaliner this week as Chinese exports peak before the Golden Week Holiday, starting tomorrow.

Both Cosco and Wan Hai have added extra services on the booming tradelane, where rates to the west coast have been hitting record high levels for much of the month.

With rates closing in on $4,000 per feu to the west coast of the US for the first time ever, China’s Ministry of Transport summoned carrier representatives for a meeting earlier this month, demanding more capacity be added on the tradelane. Rates have since plateaued.

Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close