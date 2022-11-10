Transport Canada invests in new transload facility to relieve congestion at Port of Hamilton

Transport Canada yesterday announced funding of almost C$5m ($3.69m) to relieve supply chain congestion at the Port of Hamilton. The investment from the National Trade Corridors Fund for the Building Capacity in Canada’s Steel Supply Chain project will pay almost half of the close to $10m total project cost estimate.

The funds are intended to increase efficiency in the region’s supply chain by enabling the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority to create new interconnections between marine, rail and road that will enhance the transfer of steel products from one mode to another at the port.

Hamilton and the surrounding area is home to numerous steel manufacturers and fabricators, including ArcelorMittal Dofasco and Stelco.

“As the largest port in Ontario, the Port of Hamilton is the key supply chain gateway for steel and other essential goods that feed the region’s economy,” said Ian Hamilton, President and CEO of the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority, in a statement. “This investment will help to ensure a reliable supply of steel necessary for residential and civil construction projects and for Ontario manufacturers.”