Transport Capital establishes presence in Switzerland

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 4, 2022
Transport Capital, a well known name in ship finance, has added a presence in Geneva with the appointment today of Sebastian Wittgenstein as partner.

Wittgenstein has led a range of relevant transactions in his different positions including at Greensill, Mediterranean Shipping Co well as in his investment banking roles at SCB, BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley in Europe and Asia.

Managing partner, Philip Clausius said, “Sebastian is an excellent addition to the team and Switzerland is an important capital and commodity trading hub where we will now have a local presence, further expanding our global reach.”

